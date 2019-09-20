Want your opinion known on a proposed casino coming to Norfolk? There is a poll you can take

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan recently posted to her public office Facebook page a survey that lets those in the community vote and give an opinion about the proposed resort casino possibly coming to the Mermaid City.

“Please consider taking this brief poll open to anyone in the city of Norfolk, with thanks to the Larchmont Civic League for creating and collecting the data,” said McClellan in her post.

Norfolk’s City Council is planning to vote on the casino proposal on September 24.

When you access the survey, it brings you to a document that asks you two questions about the proposed casion plans, plus ask for you full name, home address and email.

The two questions you will be asked: Do you believe the establishment of a casino in Norfolk will have a positive or negative impact on our city? Should Norfolk City Council hold the VOTE to move forward with the casino plans on the same night as the only public hearing on the matter?

