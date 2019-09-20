Virginia students help injured runner cross finish line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - Two Highland Springs High School students showed what sportsmanship was all about at a recent cross-country race in Henrico.

"After running 3.1 miles, Kaila Corprew and Madison Cunningham of Highland Springs High School saw a Douglas S. Freeman High School runner in need, and together, they would get her across the finish line," a Henrico Schools spokesperson posted on social media.

After completing their race, Corprew and Cunningham went back to help Freeman runner Chloe Ellen who had fallen, CBS 6 reported.

"The kindness of these two girls shows the compassion that they chose to extend to a fellow racer in need, regardless of team color," Paige Berry, who sent the photo to Henrico Schools, said. "They were an amazing example to all of us watching at the finish line. It was truly a privilege to be there!"