Talking with NCIS actress Cote de Pablo about her return on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - NCIS begins its 17th season Tuesday, September 24th at 8:00 p.m. and both the premiere and second episode with feature guest star Cote de Pablo as she reprises her role as Ziva. Cote joins us now to talk about what it was like to play the role of Ziva and what it took to shoot last season's surprise scene in secret.