Suffolk Police investigating threat made toward King’s Fork High School

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is working with Suffolk Public Schools after an alleged threat was made Friday toward King’s Fork High School.

According to the district, there is no active shooter situation, which may have been rumored.

Suffolk Public Schools has added that once the student who allegedly made the threat was identified, police went to his home and detained him for questioning.

Police enhanced security at King’s Fork High School as a precaution.

No further information has been released about the threat.

