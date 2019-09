VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A rabid raccoon was found in a Virginia Beach neighborhood Friday.

The raccoon was in the Linkhorn Subdivision in the 1500 Block of Quail Point Road, city officials said.

Officials reminded the public that rabies is 100% fatal if untreated.

The raccoon was captured and is dead.

Call 757-518-2700 if you or a family member think you have been exposed.