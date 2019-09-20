Police need help identifying robbery suspect, finding other wanted fugitives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Hampton Roads need help from the community to find and identify wanted suspects. Here are some of the cases they're working on:

Case 1 - Police in James City County are trying to find Amber Kuzma, 19.

According to police, she's wanted for two counts of violation of a protective order and one count of domestic assault and battery.

Her last known addresses are on Pocahontas Trail and Staffordshire Lane.

Police say there's also a capias out of James City County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic assault and battery.

Case 2 - Police in Virginia Beach are looking for Daniel Reynolds. He's wanted for a felony probation violation.

Case 3 - Police in Virginia Beach are also trying to identify and find a man wanted in connection to a robbery.

They have a surveillance picture of the suspect they're looking for.

Police say he went into the Miller Mart on Independence Blvd. and demanded cash.

When the cashier refused, police say he grabbed some cigarettes and ran away.

At the time, he had a cut under his right eye that was still bleeding.

You can see pictures of each suspect in the photo gallery above.

If anything you know can help police in any of these cases, you can give a tip anonymously through the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.