Norfolk Police looking for man caught on camera cashing fraudulent check

September 20, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was caught on camera cashing a counterfeit check in June, and the Norfolk Police Department is hoping you can help identify him.

Detectives say around 3 p.m. on June 22, the man cashed the fraudulent check at a local bank using someone else’s banking account information.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via the P3Tips mobile app. 

