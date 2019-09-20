No injuries after Suffolk apartment fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the Chorey Park Apartments in the 800 block of W. Constance Road Friday evening.

The call came in at 6:48 p.m., and the first units arrived on scene at 6:52 p.m. to find a small fire in a third-floor apartment.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with a water can shortly after arriving. The fire was contained to the apartment where it originated.

The third floor was evacuated due to smoky conditions.

No one was hurt during this incident, and no one has been reported displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

