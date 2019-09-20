NCDOT aims for November Ocracoke N.C. 12 reopening after Hurricane Dorian damage

OCRACOKE, N.C. – Hurricane Dorian tore through Ocracoke and damaged N.C. 12 earlier in September.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said they will soon be awarded an emergency contract that aims to have N.C. 12 reopened on the island before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

NCDOT reports they have coordinated with the National Park Service and other agencies to make a repair plan for the highway. An onsite, pre-bid meeting was held with potential contractors Tuesday. The department hopes to award a contract by early next week, with construction work beginning soon thereafter, they said.

“Highway 12 is a critical lifeline for Ocracoke and the Outer Banks,” said NCDOT Division 1 Engineer Jerry Jennings. “It’s a priority for us to get the road reopened and help the people of Ocracoke Island recover from this devastating hurricane.”

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian hitting a mandatory evacuation was issued for visitors and residents of Ocracoke Island. Heavy rain, wind and severe flooding then tore through the area.

Sandbag installation, reconstruction of the dune line protecting the roadway and rebuilding about 1,000 feet of roadway will need to be done.

NCDOT said weather conditions could change the timeline of reopening but the contract will target a date of November 22 for reopening the roadway.

The final contract completion will be April 30, to include completion of dune reconstruction, planting dunes with seagrass, and placement of final pavement surface and markings.

