How and why Habitat for Humanity is building homes for Hampton Roads veterans

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - One of their priorities for our area specifically is helping low-income veteran families.

Volunteers with habitat for humanity have built homes for folks in need for years across Hampton Roads.

Frank Hruska, the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads, joined News 3 in the studio Friday to share how they are now building homes for military veterans, a group of people locally that mean a whole lot to the community.

There are specific requirements families need to meet if they want to be considered by Habitat for Humanity.

The family requirements are: Must be employed with a qualified income, must be a resident of South Hampton Roads, must have a credit score over 620, must attend homeowner training, must have no recent bankruptcies or foreclosures and must sweat equity 200-400 hours.

Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads also recently held its 6th annual Golf Tournament to build Habitat Homes for local Veterans.

Habitat for Heroes families receives a 25 percent discount off the total house cost. The zero-interest Habitat mortgage will breakdown to about $500-$800 monthly and will include real estate taxes, and homeowner's insurance.

Families that qualify for these homes are getting an opportunity for so much more than just shelter though. It’s a break in the cycle of poverty for these families. They can afford better childcare, better transportation, healthier food options, access to better healthcare, living in safer environments, and they are gaining access to financial training and home care training.

