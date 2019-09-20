Here is a look at some great deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Friday, September 20, is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and some restaurants and pizza chains in the area have some deals for customers wanting to celebrate.
Below are some of the deals we have collected:
- Domino’s: The company tweeted that is will do three-topping carryout pizzas for $7.99.
- Marco’s Pizza: Friday through Sunday, the company will be doing a Large Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99 at participating locations with offer code MAG999
- Hungry Howie’s: Get a large pepperoni or cheese pizza for $5.55 with code 555LG for carryout only. Limit five pizzas.
- Cicis Pizza: With the purchase of an adult buffet and large drink, get a free unlimited kid’s buffet. There is also a carryout special through Sunday: If you buy any size pepperoni pizza, you will get the second one for 50%.
- Papa John’s: Get a large, one-topping pizza for $8 with promo code 1LG8 or upgrade to a large Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza for $10 with code PEPDAY.
- Pizza Hut: Members of the Hut Rewards loyalty program will get an email deal. Buy any regular-priced pizza and get a $1 medium pepperoni pizza Friday.
- Villa Italian Kitchen: Will treat its guests to free pepperoni slices with the purchase of an additional pepperoni slice, allowing fans everywhere the chance to enjoy twice the amount of handmade dough made fresh daily, sauce made from fresh California tomatoes, 100% whole-milk mozzarella and zesty pepperoni slices for a reduced cost. To redeem, guests must simply mention the BOGO deal at the time of purchase.