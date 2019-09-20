Healthy takes on pumpkin spice recipes on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fall is finally upon us and while many are craving pumpkin spice goodness, traditional pumpkin spice lattes and other drinks can have up to fifty grams of sugar.

Certified personal trainer and nutrition coach Shanda Yakich from LadyBoss shows us how to make a healthier version of the pumpkin spice latte and a sixty-second apple pie drink that is perfect for autumn.

Healthy Pumpkin Spice Latte

Did you know a grande pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks has 50g of sugar, 14g of fat, and nearly 400 calories? I always tell my clients “it’s not about the total number of fat or calories you’re consuming, it’s about where these are coming from.” 400 calories from artificial sugar and sweeteners is much different than 400 calories of pure pumpkin.

INGREDIENTS:

• ¼ c pumpkin puree

• 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder - I recommend using LadyBoss LEAN. It’s vanilla cake flavored and pairs perfectly with this recipe. Even my kids enjoy it!

• 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

• ½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

• Handful of ice cubes

• Dollop of fat-free Reddi-Wip

INSTRUCTIONS:

• Blend everything together and top with fat-free Reddi-Wip. It’s that easy.

60-Second Apple Pie

We couldn’t forget about our other seasonal favorite, apple pie! Although, apples are good for you, when you coat them with sugar and put them in a buttery crust, this changes the overall nutrition value. This recipe tastes nearly identical to a traditional apple pie, but is much quicker to make, and more healthy.

INGREDIENTS:

• 8 oz. unsweetened almond milk

• 1 scoop of protein powder

• 1 apple cut into pieces

• 1 tsp. butter extract

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• Handful of ice cubes

• Optional: 1 piece of gluten-free graham cracker

INSTRUCTIONS:

• Put all ingredients into a blender. Blend ingredients until it’s a shake-like consistency.