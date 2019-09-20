× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to the 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up this weekend… Waking up to an even cooler start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will return to the mid 70s this afternoon, just below normal for this time of year. We will see more sunshine today with light winds.

Get ready for a beautiful weekend! We will see mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Sunshine will continue for Sunday as we warm to the mid 80s. Humidity will begin to increase this weekend (dew point in the mid 50s to low 60s) with light winds mainly from the south.

We are tracking a cold front that will move through Monday to Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies early next week with a few showers possible. Highs will remain in the 80s for most of next week.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 20th

1997 F3 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

Tropical Update

Hurricane Jerry moving near the Leeward Islands today. Jerry is centered about 290 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and moving WNW at 16 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will move north of the northern Leeward Islands later today, pass well north of Puerto Rico on Saturday, and be well ENE of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 105 mph with higher gusts. A gradual weakening trend is forecast to begin later today, but Jerry is expected to remain a hurricane during the next few days.

Humberto becomes an extratropical cyclone in the northern Atlantic.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.