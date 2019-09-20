Deputies investigate breaking and entering incidents in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – Deputies are investigating a breaking and entering incident that happened around noon Friday.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Salem Church Road in Elizabeth City.

The Sheriff’s Office found the residence had been broken into by forcing entry through the garage door. Firearms are the only known property reported stolen at this time, officials said.

Another residence in the 1600 block of Nixonton Road was reported to have been broken into as well, within the same time period with unknown stolen property.

The suspect is believed to be a black male with a large build with shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing multi colored shorts and driving a small, gray SUV, officials said.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this case should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

