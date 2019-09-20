12-year-old arrested after BB gun pointed at students at Hampton bus stop

HAMPTON, Va. – A 12-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a brandishing complaint that happened Friday.

Around 8:30 a.m., police got a call about an individual with a gun in the first block of East Chamberlin Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the victims, a number of students from Syms Middle School, were waiting at a nearby bus stop when the suspect displayed a BB gun in their direction.

Police said the device closely resembled a hunting rifle.

The juvenile suspect, who does not attend Syms Middle School, was taken into custody and related charges are pending.

There were no injuries to report as a result of this incident. Hampton City School Administration is notifying the parents of all students involved, police said.