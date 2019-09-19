Virginia man with Newport News ties to participate in CBS’s 39th season of ‘Survivor’

WTKR – A 23-year-old man who grew up in Newport News, and calls the city his hometown, will be participating in Season 39 of the hit CBS show ‘Survivor.’

According to CBS, Jack Nichting will participate in ‘Survivor: Island of Idols’ as part of the Vokai Tribe.

Nichting is currently a graduate student living in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Here is how he described himself, plus how he expects to perform on the show:

Hobbies: CrossFit, listening to and singing musicals, all-you-can-eat sushi, and exploring the world.

Pet peeves: Being wasteful, rudeness, people running in place at crosswalks, and loud eating.

Three words to describe you: Determined, dreamer, and social.

What accomplishment are you most proud of?

Winning the National Championship for club soccer my senior year of college!

Who or what is your inspiration in life?

My mom. Overcoming traumatic life events, she picked up and moved abroad to pursue a new job, in a new place, and is now exploring the world. Ultimate free spirit and the definition of a G.O.A.T.

What’s one thing we wouldn’t know from seeing a photo of you?

Externally, I can easily be perceived as a laid back, longhaired, ditzy guy. In reality, I can be quite intellectual, intentional, and LOVE having serious, deep conversations with people.

Which Survivor contestant are you most like?

Devon Pinto. Devon just absolutely loves life and constantly radiates good vibes. He is always smiling and so am I.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor?

I can navigate anyone and every social scenario. I understand I will be a target for people, and I do not take that lightly. I will get rid of anyone I view as a threat to me, without moral qualms. At the same time, I will be intentional in trying to remain more in the background and not viewed as a threat. Finally, if it came to life or death in a challenge, my smarts, physical ability, and focus will always make me a fierce competitor.