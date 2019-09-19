Virginia Beach Soldier surprises his children at school after deployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A surprise of a lifetime happened in a Virginia Beach elementary school cafeteria Thursday afternoon.

Soldier Gilbert Grau surprised his two sons at Pembroke Meadows Elementary School. Grau is in the U.S. Army National Guard and said he was in Syria for about 290 days.

Grau said this was his third over seas deployment and said it's always extremely tough being away from his wife and children.

He told News 3 that he is very proud of his wife and he is completely overwhelmed with joy seeing his entire family again.

"My first one, I didn't have a wife and kids. This one, with four kids and moving my family away... I know it was tough on her with me being away. I'm super proud of what she did down here especially with the four kids taking care of the house," Grau said.

Grau said it is great to be back and he can't wait to take a couple of days off, relax and go on vacation with his family.