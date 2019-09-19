× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool again today with low humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another fall-like day… Highs will drop to the low 70s today and humidity will stay low (dew points in the 50s). We will see partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible. It will still be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20. The persistent NE winds will trigger some minor flooding during times of high tide (midday to early afternoon). Winds will relax tonight with clearing skies and lows in the mid 50s.

Hurricane Humberto continues moving away from the East Coast and Bermuda. The rough surf and a high risk for rip will continue through today.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Friday and the weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 70s on Friday, low 80s on Saturday, and mid 80s on Sunday. Humidity will slowly increase through the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 19th

1945 Flooding: River Crest Farmville 20.9′

Tropical Update

Hurricane Humberto moving away from Bermuda toward the northern Atlantic. Humberto is centered about 250 miles NE of Bermuda and moving NE at 22 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto will continue to move away from Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts. Humberto is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The hurricane should start to weaken today, and it is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday.

Tropical Depression Imelda continues moving inland over eastern Texas. Imelda bringing significant rainfall to east Texas and west Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Jerry is near hurricane strength. Jerry is centered about 575 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving WNW at 16 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday and pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane later today, with little change in strength anticipated on Friday or Saturday.

