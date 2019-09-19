Suffolk Parks & Recreation to host ‘Sunset to Moonrise’ kayaking tour on October 12

SUFFOLK, Va. – Ready to hit the lake after dark?

Join Suffolk Parks & Recreation for a guided “Sunset to Moonrise” kayaking tour on Saturday, October 12 from 6-8:30 p.m. The tour will take place at Lone Star Lakes Park, which is located at 401 Kings Highway.

The program is $35 per person for people ages 13 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The program fee includes the boat, PFD (personal flotation device) and paddle.

Advanced registration is required and can be done online here or in person at the Parks & Recreation Administrative Office located at 134 South 6th Street. The registration deadline is October 7, and space is limited.

A water bottle and head lamp are encouraged but are not required. The trip is weather dependent.

