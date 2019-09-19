Participate in Hilltop Gives Back to benefit the Roc Solid Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You have a chance to give back while having a great time during Hilltop Gives Back, October 3.

This new event will bring merchants, customers and the community together for a night of giving back to a local non-profit, the Roc Solid Foundation!

There will be food and beverage tastings, a runway fashion show, silent charity auction, raffle drawings, DJ & dancing, cash bar and a presentation by the Roc Solid Foundation!

The event is at the YMCA, Hilltop East on Laskin Road from 6 – 10 p.m,. October 3.

$50 tickets include entry to the event, food tastings, two drink tickets and entertainment. $500 VIP tables are sold out.

Click here to buy a ticket and to learn more about the event.

