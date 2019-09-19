Park for free at Virginia State Park’s next weekend

Virginia’s State Parks will offer free parking on September 28 in celebration of National Public Lands Day, according to CBS 6.

Parks will also offer special programs and volunteer events to help visitors in “Connecting to Nature Through Service,” the theme of this year’s Public Lands Day.

Projects include invasive species removal, shoreline cleanup, trail maintenance, habitat restoration and environmental education activities.

The National Environmental Education Foundation has also selected Kiptopeke State Park on the Eastern Shore as a National Public Lands Day Highlighted Site. Kiptopeke will have live animal presentations, a live butterfly tent, wagon rides and programs about the unique culture of the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore of Virginia.