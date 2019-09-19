Man detained after Newport News bank robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been detained after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Newport News Police said the robbery happened at TowneBank located in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

The bank teller told police that an unknown white male entered the bank and passed a note demanding money.

Police said the suspect did not show a weapon but implied he had one. The allegedly suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

A subject matching the description was later located in the 100 block of Yeardley Drive and was detained.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.