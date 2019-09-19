Man detained after Newport News bank robbery

Posted 1:56 pm, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:39PM, September 19, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been detained after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Newport News Police said the robbery happened at TowneBank located in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

The bank teller told police that an unknown white male entered the bank and passed a note demanding money.

Police said the suspect did not show a weapon but implied he had one. The allegedly suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

A subject matching the description was later located in the 100 block of Yeardley Drive and was detained.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

TowneBank located in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard (Photo courtesy Newport News Police)

Google Map for coordinates 37.043211 by -76.473560.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.