NAS Oceana Air Show celebrates 60 years this weekend!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s a Hampton Roads tradition that showcases the best in aviation and this weekend marks 60 years!

The 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show takes flight Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 and you’re invited to take it all in.

This year’s show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds along with local aviators flying their F/A-18 Super Hornets showcasing high speed passes, in-flight refueling and more.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. the Beach Blast will take over 31st Street Park. Those who come out can see a free concert along with an appearance from the Thunderbirds, local F/A-18 Super Hornets and night parachute jumps.

Ahead of the big weekend, thousands of students from Virginia Beach and Chesapeake will get the opportunity to participate in the largest STEM field trip on record. Students can meet more than 40 different military, government and corporate agencies including NASA, Jefferson Labs and Dominion Energy.

Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 8 a.m. with flights beginning at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, audiences will be treated to the NAS Oceana Change of Command, where Capt. John Hewitt will relieve commanding officer of NAS Oceana, Capt. Chad Vincelette, during an in-flight ceremony. That’s at 1:32 p.m.