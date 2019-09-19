Man gets into 3-hour standoff with police after breaking into house, assaulting two women in James City County

TOANO, Va. – James City County Police responded to a domestic incident on Sept. 14 in the 3400 block of Old Stage Road.

They were dispatched for a report of a man who broke into a residence and assaulted two women inside.

Police say they spotted Bryan Sheldon at the front door when they arrived. Police saw Sheldon enter the residence and close the door. When police ordered him to come out, he refused.

The women barricaded themselves in a bedroom and were able to get out of the house through a window, according to police.

The women reported that Sheldon had a firearm and that they had been assaulted by Sheldon twice in the same day.

Police say Sheldon sent one of the women a text message stating, “That’s game over tonight,” with a hammer and gun emojis.

Police had a 3.5-hour standoff with Sheldon, and afterwards he was taken into custody and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Both women suffered bruising from the incident and one had a broken toe, according to police.

Sheldon faces two counts of domestic assault, which are felony charges due to previous assault and battery convictions.

He also is charged with brandishing a firearm, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, threats by phone and obstruction of justice.