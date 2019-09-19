Man found in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Accomack Co.

ACCOMACK, Co., Va. – A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Monday.

Around 12 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a subject had been shot at Hillcrest Drive in Atlantic, Virginia.

Officers responded and found a 23-year-old man sitting in his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center Hospital by Oak Hall rescue personnel, deputies said.

There is no information available at this time on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or tips may be submitted through their website by clicking here.