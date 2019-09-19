× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Say goodbye to Fall air, for now

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Say goodbye to Fall (for now) , Summer encore ahead…

Winds will relax tonight with clearing skies and lows in the low to mid 50s. Some of us inland could wake up in the upper 40s! Isolated areas of fog will also be possible.

Friday will be absolutely gorgeous! Make sure you get outside, if you can! Expect mostly sunny skies for Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

The warming trend ramps up over the weekend with highs in the low 80s Saturday, and mid 80s on Sunday. Humidity will slowly increase through the weekend as well. The weekend looks completely dry.

By Monday, highs will be 10 degrees above normal and in the upper 80s. A cold front will move through Monday night giving us our next chance of rain and cooler temperatures by Tuesday.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Friday: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Friday Night: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 19th

1945 Flooding: River Crest Farmville 20.9′

Tropical Update

Hurricane Jerry is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph. A west-northwest to northwest motion at a decreasing forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will move north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday, pass well north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and be well east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday. Satellite and Air Force Hurricane Hunter data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Jerry could strengthen during the next day or so before weakening is anticipated by this weekend.

Hurricane Humberto moving away from Bermuda toward the northern Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. The hurricane is expected to slowly weaken and become a post-tropical cyclone later today.

The remnants of Imelda continue bringing significant rainfall to east Texas and west Louisiana.

