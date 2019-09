Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Prohibition Era New York is bustling with glitz and glamour in the classic Tony Award-winning musical, "Guys and Dolls", the latest production from the Virginia Stage Company.

Actors James T. Lane and Darius Nelson with pianist Bart Kuebler give us a sample of the fun with the title song for the show.

Guys and Dolls

September 18th - October 6th, 2019

The Wells Theatre, Norfolk

Presented by

Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org