757 Showdown: Maury and Churchland face off in clash of undefeated football teams

NORFOLK, Va. - Two undefeated football teams clash Friday night when Maury High School (2-0) and Churchland High School (3-0) face off at Powhatan Field.

Maury's coming off of a huge 49-7 win against Lake Taylor, outscoring opponents 105-14 through their first two games. The key for the Commodores, though, is to make sure the previous games and outside noise doesn't effect them.

"I think we can't worry about too much outside, people telling us what we did good last week, or what we're gonna do, what we are, what we're gonna be," Commodores head coach Dyrri McCain said. "Let's not worry about that and let's just worry about Churchland. That's the sole goal to be able to do to win this football game."

The Truckers, who blew out their first two opponents of the season, are coming off of a close 10-7 win over Prince George.

"At the end of the day I feel like it's gonna be a trench game," Churchland defensive back Kenny Gallop, Jr. said about Friday night's matchup. "I feel like if our defensive linemen and offensive linemen come in to play we'll come out with the win."

The Commodores and Truckers face off at 7:00 p.m. Friday night.