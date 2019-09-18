Yorktown tells harrowing tale of surviving Category 5 Hurricane Dorian in the Abaco

YORKTOWN, Va- The wind gusts blew over 200 miles per hour as Brian and Cynthia Lockwood held each other praying for dear life. They endured like so many others in the Abaco Islands 12 hours of pure chaos when Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm struck the tiny island early this month.

“We had no desire to ride out what we rode out, people were saying maybe a category 2 or 3,” said Brian Lockwood.

What the Lockwood’s rode out, or rather survived, was a catastrophic monster of a storm.

“It’s not something anyone should ever risk or do or even think about its horrific,” stated Cynthia Lockwood.

They aren’t proud they stayed, in fact they regret it. But the couple says communication is sparse on the tiny island, and the former Poquoson residents told News 3, finding a private plane or boat to escape to safety isn’t that easy.

“We had a lot of food and a lot of water but no one was prepared for a ,” said Brian Lockwood.

They retired to the Abaco last year, and built a small beach cottage. They decided though, that their neighbors home was safer to ride out the store, one built of concrete at the bottom.

“So while it’s already hurricane force winds we gathered the cats and safety gear and we went over to my friends house set ourselves up there,” explained Brian Lockwood.

But within minutes storm surge flooded the downstairs so they had to retreat upstairs in a home that was still under construction with no interior walls.

“It was was coming 180, 200 mph plus gusts and that was scary,” said Brian.

So they fled upstairs.

“We were sitting on a mattress and put another mattress in front of us and prayed as winds were at their peak,” explained Brian Lockwood.

Then it happened.

“There was an extreme noise all of the sudden I ducked down out of instinct behind the mattress, I felt something hit the mattress and I looked to my left,” explained Cindy. “Brian had fallen back like this and Brian was bleeding profusely from his head, I thought he had been killed. “

A 60 pound hurricane grade window had blow out, striking Brian in the forehead, knocking him unconscious.

“I woke up with her shaking me saying, I thought you were dead thought you were dead,” he said.

A six inch scar still remains, a forever reminder of the pure hell the couple endured.

“We ventured out and it looked like Armageddon all the houses roofs off walls down and gone.” said Brian Lockwood

While their house was not washed away, about 90 percent of the homes in their small neighborhood were heavily damage, even blow off their foundation.

“It’s devastation it looks terrible it looks like the end of the world driving around there, they have no homes and no possessions,” said Brian Lockwood.

About three days after the storm friends flew the couple to Florida where they rented a car and drove to Yorktown where they still have family. A storm they survived, but will never risk again.

“We will leave for a tropical storm, but this is not about us, this is about the people that remain behind those less fortunate in the first place that had so little to begin with and now they have nothing,” said Cindy Lockwood.