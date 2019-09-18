× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler and less humid end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A fall-like end to the work week… Highs will drop to the low and mid 70s today, below normal for this time of year. Humidity will continue to drop, making it feel more refreshing. We will see partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible. It will still be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger some minor flooding during times of high tide today and tomorrow.

We will cool to the low 70s on Thursday with low humidity. It will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. It will still be windy on Thursday, NE at 10 to 20 mph.

Hurricane Humberto will move closer to Bermuda this week. The rough surf and a high risk for rip will continue for the next few days.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Friday and the weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 70s on Friday, low 80s on Saturday, and mid 80s on Sunday. Humidity will slowly increase through the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Lows near 60. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 18th

1936 Hurricane: Cat 3 storm moved up coast, moderate damage

2003 Hurricane Isabel: Tornadoes, Flooding, High Winds for eastern Virginia, North Carolina

Tropical Update

Hurricane Humberto moving closer to Bermuda. Humberto is centered about 285 miles west of Bermuda and moving ENE at 16 mph. This general motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday, followed by a NE to NNE motion through Friday. On the forecast track, the core of Humberto is expected to pass just to the north of Bermuda tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Humberto is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Humberto should remain a powerful hurricane through early Thursday. A steady weakening trend should begin later on Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Tropical Depression Imelda continues moving inland over eastern Texas. Imelda will bring significant rainfall to east Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the central tropical Atlantic. Jerry is centered about 960 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving WNW at 13 mph. A WNW motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system will be near the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Jerry is expected to become a hurricane by the time it moves near the northern Leeward Islands.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.