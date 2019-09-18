Virginia Beach home suffers smoke damage after fire

Posted 4:16 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, September 18, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of Litchfield Road Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:26 p.m. Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

The fire was put out by 3:02 p.m.

Although the fire was limited to the garage area, other parts of the house sustained smoke damage.

No one was hurt in this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

