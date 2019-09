NORFOLK, Va. – The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul will return to its Naval Station Norfolk homeport this Friday, September 20.

The sailors are returning after an eight month deployment to the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The ship maritime security operations also participated in training exercises.

The USS McFaul was commissioned in April of 1998 and had its maiden deployment later that year.

