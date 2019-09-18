Tropical Storm Jerry weakens as it moves north

Tropical Storm Jerry is moving toward the north near 7 mph, and this general motion should continue through Tuesday.

A turn to the northeast is expected on Tuesday, followed by a turn to the northeast on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda on Wednesday. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 24

Location: 30.8 N 69.3 W

Moving: N at 7 mph

Min pressure: 991 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

