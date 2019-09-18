Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the central tropical Atlantic.

Jerry is centered about 960 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving WNW at 13 mph. A WNW motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the system will be near the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Jerry is expected to become a hurricane by the time it moves near the northern Leeward Islands.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings