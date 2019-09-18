Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Posted 9:00 am, September 18, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the central tropical Atlantic.

Jerry is centered about 960 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving WNW at 13 mph. A WNW motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the system will be near the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Jerry is expected to become a hurricane by the time it moves near the northern Leeward Islands.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest Forecast | Warnings 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.