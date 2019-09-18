Police trying to identify suspect after Hampton business robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need help identifying a suspect they say is connected with a business robbery that occurred on Tuesday.

Around 10:36 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a business robbery that had just occurred at the Jackpot Food Mart located in the 600 block of LaSalle Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and ordered the employees to the ground. The suspect then removed money from the register before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 30 years old, wearing a black hoodie, tan pants, tan boots, and black gloves with a black scarf partially covering his face. There are no photos of the suspect available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.