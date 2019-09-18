Police: Man drives himself to local Wawa after being shot at a Newport News apartment complex

Posted 4:24 am, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, September 18, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left one 43-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police added that the man drove himself to a nearby WAWA on J Clyde Morris Boulevard, after originally being shot at the Deer Park Apartments at 11430 Jefferson Avenue.

He was transported by medics to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

