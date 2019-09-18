Police: Man arrested in connection with two Norfolk robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested 53-year-old Marvin Hibbler for his connection to two commercial robberies this week.

On Monday, around 3:20 p.m., reports say Hibbler, armed with a box cutter, entered the Virginia ABC store located at 7862 Tidewater Drive and made threats to the employees after taking merchandise from the store.

The following day he entered the 7-Eleven located at 1200 Monticello Avenue armed with a box cutter and demanded items from the clerk. The employee complied with his demands and Hibbler fled the area prior to police arriving.

As a result of the investigation, detectives identified Marvin Hibbler as the suspect.

On Tuesday, Hibbler was located and arrested in the 800 block of Lincoln Street in Norfolk.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery and is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

There were no injuries reported.