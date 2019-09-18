New I-64 to I-264 flyover ramp set to open in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A flyover ramp that is new to Virginia Beach is scheduled to open this week after its initial opening was set back.

Photo: Virginia Beach City Government/Facebook

The Virginia Department of Transportation said on Twitter that on Wednesday the ramp from Interstate 64 west to Interstate 264 east in Norfolk would open to traffic at 5 a.m. on Friday.

The final preparations for the traffic shift will be starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Virginia Beach City Government, the new traffic pattern will “eliminate the jockeying” that happens between drivers leaving I-264 for Newtown Road and those merging onto I-264 from I-64 W.

The opening for the new flyover ramp from I-64 W to I-264 E had been postponed after VDOT said a pre-opening inspection revealed items that need to be completed prior to the ramp opening.

