Music news with DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live

Posted 3:01 pm, September 18, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat (thebeatva.com) shares the latest updates on Kevin Hart's recent accident and the lawsuit being held against him, a Naughty By Nature wedding, a Lifetime biopic featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Diddy's recent visit to a strip club and new music coming from Rihanna.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.