NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 25-year-old man from Newport News is in jail after police say he shot into a residence in the first block of Traverse Road, Tuesday.

Officials believe Timothy Matthew Raines is the man who shot rounds into the livingroom of a 31-year-old Newport News man’s home.

Raines has been charged with one count each reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied building, discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

