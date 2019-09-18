Man arrested after Norfolk home invasion, assault sends owner to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was arrested Sunday night after police say three men broke into someone’s home and assaulted the owner.

Around 6:40 p.m., police were called to the 7400 block of Fenner Street for a reported burglary and an assault that just occurred.

When police arrived, the homeowner said that three people had forced their way into the his home and assaulted him.

The homeowner, a 54-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, Nathaniel Pamp was arrested and now faces several charges. No other arrests have been made at this time.

Pamp has been charged with Conspiracy Dwelling house with intent to commit larceny, Conspiracy Shoot cut stab, Shoot cut stab, and Dwelling house with intent to commit larceny.

There are no further details at this time.