Kohl’s looks to fill 330 seasonal jobs at Hampton Roads stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With a plan to hire 90,000 seasonal associates worldwide, 330 of those hires will be made locally.

Kohl’s said that 330 seasonal associate jobs will be filled for Hampton Roads based stores.

This year, Kohl’s will host its first-ever seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, Oct. 5, including stores located in the Hampton Roads-area. Kohl’s aims to hire 5,000 seasonal associates nationwide in one day on Saturday, Oct. 5.

To apply for a job at Kohl’s, click here.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.