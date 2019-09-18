Jerry strengthens to Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic

Hurricane Jerry is now a Category 1 hurricane as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Jerry is centered about 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving WNW at 16 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday, pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Jerry is forecast to strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19

Location: 16.8 N 54.4 W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 988 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

