Hurricane Jerry weakens to Category 1 storm

Hurricane Jerry is now a Category 1 hurricane.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, Jerry is centered about 260 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is moving toward the west-northwest at 16 mph. The hurricane is forecast to recurve over the western Atlantic during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will pass well north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, pass well east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday, and turn northward over the western Atlantic on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the several days, and Jerry could remain a hurricane through Monday.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, September 19

Location: 20.5 N 62.8 W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 993 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

