Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Decaying and painful teeth can lower confidence, restrict people from eating what they want and cause a great deal of stress for many people. Dr. Scott Goodove, and Annie Wray from PermaSmile discuss how to get new, permanent teeth without the downsides and discomfort of dentures.

Presented by

PermaSmile Dental Implant Center

1100 Volvo Pkwy #310, Chesapeake, VA 23320

(757) 410-5150

PermaSmile.com