Hertford Co. schools placed on lockdown after shots fired; officers injured during suspect chase

HERTFORD Co., N.C. – Police are searching for a suspect after two officers were injured during a pursuit on Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., officials received a call regarding gunshots fired neat the Stokes Drive & King Street area of Hertford.

Hertford Police and the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the location. They were able to confirm that gunshots had been fired and at at 12:35 p.m., both Perquimans County High School and Hertford Grammar School were placed on a modified lockdown.

Officers continued to patrol the area and were able to obtain a description of the suspect but were unable to locate any subject.

At 1:23 p.m., officials received a call reporting a fight near an apartment complex on Stokes Drive. Officers arrived on scene and the subject fled into the wooded area between an apartment complex and Perquimans County High School.

Perquimans County High School was placed on full lockdown for the safety of students and staff around 2:04 p.m. The subject moved on foot between an apartment complex, Jimmy Hunter Drive, King Street and Dobbs Street, reports say.

During the pursuit, two officers were injured. Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple warrants have been obtained for a subject by the name of Travis Bryce Searcy. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Hertford Police Department at (252)-426-5751.