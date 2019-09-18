Gloucester Co. crews working boat fire on York River

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – Crews with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. are currently working a fire in the boatyard of the York River Yacht Haven in Gloucester Point.

Officials say an approximately 55-foot sport fisherman is burning in the boatyard. Firefighters have knocked down the bulk of the fire.

AVFR has a medic unit and a rescue truck on scene, and the Gloucester Volunteer Fire Rescue & Rescue Squad has units en route.

York Marine 1 was training in the river when its crews offered to help. Authorities say the fire pump on their boat could be used to supply water to the engines that are fighting the fire.

Officials say AVFR engines are currently connected to hydrants, and that has been sufficient.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

