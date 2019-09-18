Gloucester Co. crews respond to fire on York River

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – Crews with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. responded to a fire in the boatyard of the York River Yacht Haven in Gloucester Point.

Officials say a 55-foot sport fisherman was burning in the boatyard. Firefighters have knocked down the bulk of the fire.

AVFR has a medic unit and a rescue truck that also responded, and the Gloucester Volunteer Fire Rescue & Rescue Squad were also dispatched to the scene.

York Marine 1 was training in the river when its crews offered to help. Authorities say the fire pump on their boat helped supply water to the engines that are fighting the fire.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

