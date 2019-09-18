× First Warning Forecast: From summer to fall in just a week

High Surf Advisory as well as High Rip Current Risk in effect until Thursday night for all of the ocean side beaches in Virginia Beach.

Breezy and cool overnight with lows in the 50s. Some inland locations may even fall to the upper 40s. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10-20 mph. Another great night to open the windows!

Another refreshing day on tap Thursday. Looks like it will be the coolest day of the week. We’re forecasting a high of 71 degrees, which is a huge drop from last Thursday where we got up to 92 degrees in Norfolk. What a difference a week makes! Dewpoints will continue to be in the 50s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. Some tidal flooding will be possible at times of high tide. High tide at Sewells Point is at 1 pm. There will also be a high risk of rip currents at area beaches, so watch out for those red flags.

Temperatures will warm a bit on Friday, but still comfortable. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Dewpoints will start to creep up as well. We will continue with the warm up into the weekend with highs in the low and mid 80s. Rain chances will remain low through Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Humberto is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Thursday, followed by a north-northeastward motion at a slower forward speed Thursday night and Friday. A turn toward the east-northeast is expected Friday night and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto will continue to move away from Bermuda tonight. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 120 mph with higher gusts. Humberto is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The hurricane should start to weaken later tonight, and it is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

Tropical Story Jerry is moving toward the WNW near 15 mph. A WNW motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday and pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane on Thursday, with little change in strength anticipated on Friday or Saturday.

A tropical wave located about 850 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some development of this system is possible while the system approaches the Windward Islands this weekend or when it moves across the southeastern Caribbean Sea early next week.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and to the south-southeast of the Dominican Republic is associated with a tropical wave. While upper-level winds are not forecast to be conducive for significant development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti during the next couple of days. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly northwestward through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

