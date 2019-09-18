Detached garage catches fire; embers set nearby woods ablaze in Windsor

WINDSOR, Va. – A detached garage that caught fire in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Trail Wednesday afternoon caused nearby woods to also go up in flames.

Around 12 p.m., crews with the Windsor Fire Department, the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Windsor Volunteer Rescue Squad were dispatched to a garage fire that was possibly fully involved.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack and brought the fire under control.

Due to the windy weather, embers from the garage were carried to the woods nearby, setting them on fire. Crews were able to contain the woods fire to a minimal acreage.

Crews completed overhaul operations at both incidents, and all units were cleared and back in service by 3 p.m.

